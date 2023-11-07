How to rank up and earn Standing with the Operational Supply Syndicate in Warframe

You can get some sweet weapons during the event.

Warframe’s Operation: Plague Star is coming back on Nov. 7, and will be available for a limited time. During the event, players can grind standing (the reputation currency in Warframe) with the Operational Supply Syndicate to get weapon blueprints only available during Warframe events.

If you’re looking to rank up quickly, here’s what you need to know.

What is Operation: Plague Star in Warframe?

Warframe’s Operation: Plague Star is an annual Warframe event where players have a limited time to increase their standing with a temporary faction and get blueprints for rare weapons, mods, and other useful items.

Plague Star event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Warframe.fandom, the event is usually held once a year for a bit over a week. However, the last time it was held (2021), the event lasted for three weeks. This year, it’s only available for two weeks, but there have been a few changes since the last time this event was active.

What is the Operational Supply Syndicate in Warframe?

During Operation: Plague Star, players who visit Cetus can build standing with a limited-time neutral syndicate called Operational Supply Syndicate. Unlike syndicates you can join from the orbiter (your spacecraft), neutral syndicates don’t require you to leave your current one and won’t build any negative standing with other syndicates. The Operational Supply Syndicate only appears once a year, and players can trade with them freely. If you built any standing with them in the past, it should still be there.

There are four standing ranks: Neutral, Collaborator, Defender, and Champion. The Champion rank is required to unlock the best weapon blueprints, items, and a forma. Fortunately, grinding for this syndicate isn’t too restricted since there is no daily cap. Additionally, some items can further boost your standing.

How to rank up and earn standing with Operational Supply Syndicate in Warframe

First, open your navigational map, go to Earth, and visit Cetus; this is where the event takes place.

Nakak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you head into the open world map, you can visit Nakak, who is the organizer of this event. Here, you can deposit your items and standing to increase your rank and browse all the available rewards.

Konzu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start grinding your standing, first visit Konzu. He will have two specific bounties where you will be tasked with stealing a toxin from the Grineer and using it on a boil. This is your main way of farming for standing during the event. Fortunately, it’s really easy to do in a group. After you accept the bounty, follow these steps:

Cave entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Toxin. Screenshot by Dot Esports Toxin Steel Vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports Droid escort. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wait for toxin to reach 100% . Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, go to the designated location and steal toxin from the Grineer. It will always be inside a cave. It shouldn’t be too hard to find.

from the Grineer. It will always be inside a cave. It shouldn’t be too hard to find. After obtaining the toxin, you need to find an armored vault. It will be marked on your map. Go to the vault, open it, and there will be a toxin mixer.

It will be marked on your map. Go to the vault, open it, and there will be a toxin mixer. Put the toxin in the mixer and let it cook for three minutes, during which you have to defend the area against the Grineer.

and let it during which you have to defend the area against the Grineer. IMPORTANT : During this stage, you can also add Eidolon Phylaxes and/or Infested Catalyst to increase standing at the end of the bounty. In the past, players had to add these items during the mixing process manually. This is no longer the case as of Nov. 7. Now, mixing is only available during advanced missions, and both Phylaxes and Catalysts are added automatically. You can’t even equip them to your wheel inventory anymore.

: During this stage, you can also add and/or to increase standing at the end of the bounty. In the past, players had to add these items during the mixing process manually. This is no longer the case as of Nov. 7. Now, mixing is only available during advanced missions, and You can’t even equip them to your wheel inventory anymore. After the toxin has been cooked, you must find a Grineer drone and have it deliver the toxin. This is the same as with other drone-defending bounties.

and have it deliver the toxin. This is the same as with other drone-defending bounties. Guide the droid to the boil.

When the droid reaches the boil, that’s when the fun’begins. Depending on how many Phylaxes or Catalysts you used, that’s how many enemies will spawn and try to stop the toxin. On normal difficulty only regular enemies will spawn, but on advanced difficulty, you’ll also have to fight Hemocytes.

On normal difficulty only regular enemies will spawn, but on advanced difficulty, you’ll also have to fight Hemocytes. Keep killing enemies until the toxin reaches 100 percent, and you’re done. Enjoy the rewards.

While it can sound daunting at first, after a few tries, this becomes an easy and quick bounty. If you’re having trouble, equip a Warframe with crowd control abilities like Nova.

And that’s all there is to it. This event is pretty easy and fun to do, especially if you’re well-equipped and in a good group. If you are having trouble, practice the bounty on normal, without any toxins or catalysts, until you learn the mechanics (it may take longer, but the rewards are worth it). When you feel confident, give the advanced mission a try where you fight Hemocytes. Happy farming.