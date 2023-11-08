How to get and use Eidolon Phylaxis in Warframe

Warframe’s Operation: Plague Star is upon us on Nov. 7, and it’s time to grind for some weapon blueprints, mods, and forma. If you want to grind faster, you’ll need both the Infested Catalyst or the Eidolon Phylaxes. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the latter.

What is the Eidolon Phylaxis?

Eidolon Phylaxis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eidolon Phylaxis is a craftable and consumable item in Warframe that helps you earn more standing with the Operation Supply Syndicate. During the bounty mission, where you grind for standing, there will be a section where you must guard the toxin for three minutes while it cooks. Previously, players had to add the Eidolon Phylaxis manually from the wheel. However, in this Nov. 7, update, these are added automatically during advanced bounty missions. You can’t even equip them to the wheel anymore either.

Specifically, the Eidolon Phylaxis increases the number of infested enemies and their spawn frequency, according to Warframe.fandom. If you are doing the mission with 3 other players, each of you will add one Eidolon Phylaxis and one Infested Catalyst. In total, this can bring your total standing (reputation currency) gain to 2,000 per run

How to get Eidolon Phylaxis blueprint?

You can only craft the Eidolon Phylaxis if you have the blueprint. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to get, and crafting five of them only takes a minute.

Konzu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sun & Moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Increase rank with Operation Supply. Screenshot by Dot Esports Eidolon Phylaxis. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the blueprint, you must have level 1 (Collaborator) standing with the Operation Supply Syndicate. To get this reputation, simply do the toxin bounty one time on normal. You can do them alone or in a group. I definitely recommend doing them in a group because it’s much faster and enemies can overwhelm you if you are playing solo. After you have 1,000 standing, visit Nakak near the gate of the Plains of Eidolon (Cetus), and increase your rank. Now, you’ll have access to the event’s wares, but only the first tier. Now you can buy the Eidolon Phylaxis (x5) blueprint for 4,000 credits

How to craft Eidolon Phylaxis in your foundry?

If you’ve been running around doing bounties on the Plains of Eidolon, there’s a good chance you already have everything you need to craft the Eidolon Phylaxis. To create five, you need the following:

15 Iradite : Can be found in deposits around the Plains of Eidolon

: Can be found in deposits around the Plains of Eidolon 20 Grokdrul : Can be dropped by Grineer or in supply drums on Plains of Eidolon

: Can be dropped by Grineer or in supply drums on Plains of Eidolon 10 Nistlepod : Can be looted around the mountains on the Plains of Eidolon

: Can be looted around the mountains on the Plains of Eidolon 500 credits: Can be gained from almost any activity in Warframe

Using the Eidolon Phylaxis might make the toxin bounty harder, but it also makes grinding for Operation Supply Syndicate standing a lot faster. Combine this method with Infused Catalysts, maybe bring a few friends along, and you should have rank 3 standing (Champion) before you know it. Happy farming.