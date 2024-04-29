A close up of Clove in valorant about to throw an ability
Image via Riot Games
Category:
Valorant

With just a day to go, VALORANT players have dubbed latest Act the ‘worst ever’

Hope things change for the better.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:07 am

VALORANT Episode Eight, Act Two is about to close its curtains, but that hasn’t stopped players from calling out its shortcomings.

Recommended Videos

When a player pointed out how difficult Act Two has been due to its “matchmaking problems to map pool, smurfing, boosting, and various concerns about win/loss ratio of RR” and asked the community for its thoughts, no one could deny it.

Clove wallpaper from VALORANT
Clove is here, but they aren’t making things any better. Image via Riot Games

Dubbing it the “worst Act ever,” they said their friends “with thousands of hours” in VALORANT have quit thanks to problems related to matchmaking and map pool. “It just feels like progress is so sluggish, and with the current map pool, every game sort of blends together,” they wrote in the post. 

But players didn’t just call out VALORANT’s competitive issues. The most upvoted comment under the post said Act Two’s battle pass was “shit.” Another comment took the opportunity to point out the trend of “new Premium skins being increasingly obviously HEAVILY inspired by parts of other skins,” which has been a matter of debate for quite some time now. 

Besides flagging bland cosmetic and game content, several players highlighted VALORANT’s “broken” matchmaking system that pits them against balanced enemies in one game and switches to much higher Elo players in the next. “Had a Plat lobby you did well in? How about you get fucked by a bunch of Diamond players who peaked Ascendant 3 last act,” one player wrote. VALORANT players also called out the unfair RR gain and loss system that rewards less and punishes more.

VALORANT clearly has issues with its ranked and MMR system. It might have something to do with Riot’s anti-smurf system that tries diagnosing players who are better than the Elo they’re in—but it seems to be doing more harm than good. 

The cheating problem has also been much more apparent than any of the previous Acts, with players sharing they get confirmed reports of a cheater being punished more frequently than before.

Looking at the thread overall, it seems like players have been keeping a lot of frustration inside them for a while. Whether Episode Eight, Act Three makes VALORANT state any better is a story for another day. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article These creative VALORANT voice lines would make rare aces all the more special
Clove with their Pick-me-up effect active in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
These creative VALORANT voice lines would make rare aces all the more special
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Prayers answered’ with new Mystbloom VALORANT skin bundle
Pink Mystbloom Phantom in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘Prayers answered’ with new Mystbloom VALORANT skin bundle
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 28, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date
Mystbloom Phantom in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article These creative VALORANT voice lines would make rare aces all the more special
Clove with their Pick-me-up effect active in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
These creative VALORANT voice lines would make rare aces all the more special
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Prayers answered’ with new Mystbloom VALORANT skin bundle
Pink Mystbloom Phantom in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘Prayers answered’ with new Mystbloom VALORANT skin bundle
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 28, 2024
Read Article VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date
Mystbloom Phantom in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT Mystbloom bundle: Pink skins, melee, price, and release date
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 28, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com