Why are VALORANT’s Battle Pass rewards not unlocking?

VALORANT was fully released yesterday and introduced a lot of new content for players to enjoy. There’s a new agent, map, and game mode for players to experience as well as dozens of new items to unlock in the Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass.

Not all players have been able to enjoy rewards from the Battle Pass, however. There’s a bug that’s preventing items from being unlocked.

Riot Games is aware of the issue and is working on resolving the problem across all regions, so players should see their rewards soon.

Why are rewards not unlocking in VALORANT’s Battle Pass?

Thousands of players have reported rewards not unlocking from the Battle Pass or missions. Riot has acknowledged the problem and issued a fix today that should resolve the issue globally, except in the Asia-Pacific region. Riot also confirmed it’s still working on a patch for players in that region.

A lot of players are still reporting the issue in regions where it should have been fixed, however, which means submitting a ticket to Riot still might be necessary.

Other players are missing their VP bought during the beta. Riot has confirmed that it’s aware of this issue and will work to address it soon.

The good news is that Riot is aware of these problems and will continue to work on addressing them. Players will likely receive their missing rewards in the near future. But for now, patience is key.