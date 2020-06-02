Here’s what’s included in the VALORANT Episode 1 Battle Pass

Get ready to grind for a lot of new and exciting items.

VALORANT is officially out across the world for players to enjoy. The full game features a new agent, map, game mode, and various cosmetic items for players to experience and unlock.

The Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass is also available for players to purchase, featuring 50 tiers of exclusive items. All items don’t affect gameplay, however, and are solely for cosmetic purposes.

Launch into the VALORANT Battlepass. 10 Chapters with exclusive rewards. You know the deal. pic.twitter.com/S8ctevhufy — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2020

Here’s a full breakdown of what the Battle Pass has to offer for free and premium players.

How much does the Battle Pass cost?

The Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass costs 1,000 VALORANT Points, which is roughly $10. Other games feature an option to buy individual tiers of battle passes, but VALORANT players will have to earn all rewards through playing the game.

What items are free to unlock in the Battle Pass?

Players who don’t purchase the Battle Pass can unlock 15 various cosmetic items, including a weapon skin, Radiante points, and other cosmetic items.

Players can unlock 30 Radiante points if they reach level 50 without buying the pass. These points are used to upgrade and evolve various weapon skins. Players will also unlock three player cards, three titles, three gun buddies, two sprays, and one weapon skin.

What items are included in the premium Battle Pass?

Players who purchase the Battle Pass can earn several weapon skins, player cards, sprays, gun buddies, and a lot more Radiante Points.

There are 12 weapon skins in the Battle Pass, including one free skin.

Here are 50 tiers and their rewards in the Episode 1 Ignition Battle Pass:

