Riot is “looking into” missing VP bought during VALORANT closed beta

The company is aware of the problem.

Don’t panic, VALORANT fans. Your precious VP should be safe.

Riot Games addressed reports of missing VALORANT Points today, claiming that it’s “aware” and “looking into” the issue.

We are aware of and looking into an issue where players are missing VP they purchased during Closed Beta. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2020

VALORANT communications lead Chris “Pwyff” Tom previously explained that store purchases wouldn’t carry over from the closed beta, but VP would with a 20-percent bonus.

“So if you bought 1,000 VALORANT points, you’ll have 1,200 VALORANT points at launch,” Pwyff said. “It doesn’t matter if you spent those points or not.”

But some players are reporting that they’re VP refund hasn’t gone through yet. Others haven’t had this issue, getting all of their owed VP plus the 20-percent bonus upon logging in.

VALORANT players shouldn’t be too worried. With Riot looking into the issue, the points will likely be fully refunded shortly.

This isn’t the only launch-day woe that VALORANT fans encountered today. Some fans are complaining that battle pass and mission rewards are unavailable, even after unlocking them in the progression. And VALORANT’s EU servers have been struggling, being forced into emergency maintenance due to instability.

These hiccups are expected with a game’s official launch, especially with VALORANT’s popularity during closed beta. Riot will likely iron out these problems soon.