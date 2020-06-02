VALORANT EU servers are down for emergency maintenance

The issue will hopefully be "resolved within the hour."

The EU server woes continue—and it’s not League of Legends this time.

The Riot Games Support Twitter explained that VALORANT’s servers will be down while server maintenance is performed. The VALORANT Twitter echoed similar sentiments, claiming that devs “hope to have this resolved within the hour.”

We're currently in an emergency maintenance for EU to deal with the instability they were seeing earlier. We hope to have this resolved within the hour. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2020

With today marking VALORANT‘s official launch, it’s not a surprise that the servers would be overloaded with players itching to jump into the action. This likely caused “instability,” forcing the devs to perform emergency maintenance.

But this is definitely a sore subject for EU players who have to constantly deal with server issues in League. Riot worked with European internet service providers (ISPs) earlier this year to make latency improvements, especially in regard to massive ping spikes during peak hours. But the issue persists, even transcending to another Riot title.

With Riot ready to deploy more VALORANT servers in Warsaw, Madrid, London, Atlanta, and Dallas, these issues should dissipate in the future.

Players can check the VALORANT Twitter, Riot Games Support Twitter, or Riot’s service status page for updates on the matter.