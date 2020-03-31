Riot worked with European ISPs to make latency improvements to EU League servers

European League of Legends fans have been frustrated with the constant issues plaguing servers over the last couple of months. But now, the community received some good news.

The French Riot Support page explained today that the company has collaborated with internet service providers (ISPs) to make latency improvements, especially in regard to large ping spikes during peak hours.

“In collaboration with the ISPs, we made changes yesterday which should correct the majority of latency concerns during connection peaks,” a translation of the tweet reads.

While the news is certainly promising, Riot lead producer of gameplay Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee advised fans not to get their hopes up too high yet.

“EU internet is still under very high load so it’s not all sunshine and rainbows yet,” Brightmoon said.

This development should appease many European players who have battled client issues, server outages, and even a one-week delay of Clash’s official 2020 launch. The EUW servers, in particular, went down several times this month, hampering players’ ranked grind.

Despite yesterday’s changes, some players are still complaining about high ping spikes. One player commented on Brightmoon’s tweet with a picture that shows ping over 55,000.

Though Riot appears to be making considerable efforts to fix the issues, European players aren’t out of the woods yet.