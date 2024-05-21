When does VALORANT Patch 8.11 release?

VALORANT Patch 8.11 will leave a sizable impact on Riot Games’ tactical FPS title via critical changes to two community focal points: agent balance and the map pool.

Based on the timing of the patch and the length of episodes in VALORANT, this will likely be the final patch before the start of Episode Nine. But while new episodes usually include big changes, the final patch of Episode Eight appears poised to make some massive alterations as well.

What is VALORANT Patch 8.11’s release date?

Does this look like a clock to anyone else? Image via Riot Games

Riot has confirmed that VALORANT Patch 8.11 will be released in “early June,” after the conclusion of the Masters Shanghai tournament. With Masters Shanghai set to conclude on June 9, and patch days usually taking place on Tuesdays, the most likely though unconfirmed release date for Patch 8.11 is Tuesday, June 11.

Riot could, however, release the patch during the first week of June while Masters Shanghai is going on and keep the pros on the old patch while the larger global player base plays the new one. But June 11 still feels like the heavy favorite for the potential release date of Patch 8.11.

What is included in VALORANT Patch 8.11?

We’re heading home. Image via Riot Games

A long-awaited change to the map pool is set to occur with the launch of VALORANT Patch 8.11. Breeze and Split will once again exit the rotation, while Haven returns. Most likely joining Haven will be the new map that is set to be officially debuted at Masters Shanghai.

Significant balance changes to agents in the duelist role will be made in the next major patch. Long neglected agents Iso and Neon will receive buffs via adjustments to their shield and slide, respectively, plus some additional tweaks. Reyna will receive some buffs to improve her team play but also some nerfs to reduce her strength as a solo ranked agent. Raze will receive nerfs to her Satchel charge mobility.

Full notes for VALORANT Patch 8.11 will be posted once they’re made available.

