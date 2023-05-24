When does VALORANT Episode 6 Act 3 end?

There is still time to grind out the current battle pass.

Each new VALORANT Act adds features and content for players to enjoy, including a fresh battle pass with tons of new cosmetic items. Acts also often include new maps, agents, or other significant changes that can alter the meta and overall gaming experience.

Episode Six, Act Three is in full swing. It began on April 25 and players still have a bit of time left to complete their battle pass and increase their Act rank before it’s over. But when does VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three end?

What is VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three’s end date?

VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three ends on June 26, according to the in-game countdown of the Act’s battle pass. This means players have just over a month to complete the current battle pass and before their rank resets.

While there is still time remaining in the current Act, there is plenty of content and updates to enjoy. Patch 6.10 was released on May 23, which added a spray wheel, collections rework, and spray equip flow improvements. The latest patch also included updates for Reyna and Brimstone to help balance the agents’ abilities.

Related: All VALORANT season start and end dates

The latest Run it Back collection is in the in-game store from May 17 to 29, adding another chance to grab popular skins. May 29 also marks the first day that the new Magepunk Vandal, Phantom, and Sparkswitch Melee skins will be available for purchase.

A month is plenty of time to grind through a few more ranks in Act Three. But don’t let the end of the season sneak up on you before you secure your preferred Act rank.

About the author