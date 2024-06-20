When does the VALORANT console beta end?

The VALORANT limited console beta has brought Riot’s popular tactical five-vs-five shooter to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, giving players the option to play with and against others with a controller in hand.

The VALORANT console beta is open as of June 14 to players in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan, with more regions set to be added during the beta’s duration. But how long will players have to play the limited beta, and how long will they have to wait for VALORANT’s full release on consoles?

VALORANT console beta end date

Riot does not have an exact end date in mind for the VALORANT console beta. In response to the question about when the console beta will end on an FAQ page, the VALORANT team said this: “The Limited Beta is intended to help us make sure VALORANT is ready for you on console. The Limited Beta will help us test our server performance, as well as some other things. We’ll end it once we feel confident in where the game is at.”

The VALORANT console beta features crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation players, so it’s the first time Riot is matching up players on different platforms. The team is also still collecting bug reports from players as the console beta progresses and adding more players by rolling out access over time.

Eventually, Riot will officially announce an end date for the VALORANT console beta, which will most likely happen on the game’s social media accounts.

