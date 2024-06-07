Riot confirms VALORANT won’t have crossplay between PC and console

Riot Games has confirmed that VALORANT will not support cross-play between PC and console players when the developer’s popular FPS debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In an interview with Dot Esports, production director Arnar Gylfason explained this is to ensure players compete on their “own level playing field” and Riot delivers a game experience that “feels right.”

If you have an account on both PC and console, you’ll have a shared inventory but separate MMR. Image via Riot Games

This means VALORANT players on PS5 will only be able to play with those on PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and vice versa, while PC players won’t be able to play with those on console whatsoever.

Gylfason also confirmed to Dot Esports that this means players competing on different platforms will have separate rankings and MMR.

VALORANT will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles with a limited beta testing phase beginning on June 14. This beta will be accessible to players in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, and Japan at first, with more regions expected soon.

Despite the absence of cross-play, players on both PC and console will still benefit from a connected experience as players will enjoy a shared inventory and progression across platforms. In addition, all live patch balances, new agents, maps, and other live service features will be released simultaneously across PC, Xbox, and PS5.

So, while PC and console gamers won’t play together, they’ll still get updates and new content at the same time—including a new map that will be revealed in just two days during the VCT Masters Shanghai finals.

