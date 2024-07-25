VALORANT’s spectacular 2024 Champions skins come with built-in aim trainer finisher

Get ready to open up your wallets again, VALORANT fans. Riot Games has revealed the new VCT Champions 2024 skin bundle, and it might be one of the best Champions bundles to date.

In the reveal video, Evil Geniuses head coach and world champion Christine “potter” Chi broke down the new features of the skin bundle, which will be on the Phantom and on a katana melee weapon. It should be a welcome sight for any Controller players who frequently pick the Phantom over the Vandal, although many people loved the Vandal when it was released for 2023.

You can lift the trophy too



This is the Champions 2024 skin collection narrated by @omgitspotter



01.08.24 pic.twitter.com/6XljHnmkGK — VALORANT (@VALORANT) July 25, 2024

Both weapons are bathed in the classic gold, black, and purple glow of the Champions collection, while also boasting some new animations, a new design, and a new song played in the background during the inspect and finisher. The Phantom does have a slightly similar design to the Ion Phantom, since both skins have a spinning orb in the middle of the gun.

The big sell for the skin line, however, lies with the finisher of the new collection. Last year, players were able to step into the center of the finishing animation when they took down the final enemy, revealing a large stadium around them as fans cheered them on. This year, however, players are given a plethora of different details to appreciate.

For example, when you take down the final player to finish a round, each player you eliminated during that specific round will rotate around the VCT Champions trophy. Additionally, there will be little asteroids flying around the trophy you can also shoot, like a built-in aim trainer for you to keep honing your skills after all of your foes have been vanquished.

Lastly, players can step into the center of the finisher, allowing their player character to pose underneath the trophy itself, as if you are holding up the trophy in victory. With crisp sound effects, a beautiful Champions Aura for the top fraggers, and satisfying kill effects, this might be a skin bundle you’ll need to cop for your collection.

