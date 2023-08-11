VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle review: Half charming, half disappointing

Upon hitting the satisfying ‘Confirm’ button on my very first VALORANT Champions-exclusive gun skin, elated, I immediately hopped into a Deathmatch mode to try it out. It’s safe to say that I didn’t regret the purchase—even a bit. Albeit yearning to get the entire Champions 2023 collection on Day One, I chose to hold off for a bit and let the hype precipitate. Well, I am glad I culled my stupid urge.

Released on Aug. 4, the shiny Champions 2023 collection, like every other event-related bundle in the game, is time-limited. Featuring a Kunai, a Vandal, and some accessories, the bundle is priced at 6,167 VP ($60), offering a 33 percent discount on each of the item’s list costs.

Individually, the Champions 2023 Vandal is priced at 2,675 VP ($29), while the Kunai is up for grabs at a whopping 5,350 VP ($49). I decided to go with the Vandal only for starters.

Not that I am generally thrifty, but I do think twice when it comes to microtransactions. The Champions 2023 Kunai’s price doesn’t seem justifiable to me. It’s a plain-looking gilded Kunai with little detail. The upgraded look with the Champions Aura does make it look slightly better, but the animation is just downright disappointing.

The Champions 2023 Kunai gains a bit of flair with the added aura but is otherwise underwhelming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I wonder why Riot Games couldn’t put a bit more effort into crafting the Kunai. It’s an exclusive skin, after all. Packaging the VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 knife into a Champions design and effect isn’t going to make it worth $60. It lacks a unique quotient; no one would want to buy it for its individual flair.

I adore the Champions 2023 Vandal, though—it’s sleek, it’s gilded, it comes with the subtle ‘Champions Aura,’ and I can listen to a calming rendition of the Champions 2023 Anthem, ‘Ticking Away,’ whenever I need to. Not a Jett main, but I pair it with the VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Jett Kunai and I don’t miss buying the Champions 2023 Kunai one bit.

Skins aren’t pay-to-win, according to Riot, but Champions 2023 Vandal definitely boosted my aim and confidence in ways I thought were impossible. I was tired of playing VALORANT Competitive, but here I am, determined to push through the Diamond hard stuck once again.

I couldn’t ask for more with the Champions 2023 Vandal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The finisher is inspiring, with its celebratory music and big reeling screens advertising your agent who killed the last enemy. Hop under the trophy, and the skies darken while the music fades into a relaxing instrumental of the 2023 Champions anthem.

The weapon’s firing audio feels perfectly balanced; the bullets are neither too stiff nor too runny, making the grip seem satisfying. Its elegant design is oddly similar to that of the Prime Vandal, although the Champions 2023 Vandal is heavily detailed and far from simple.

I am a low-sensitivity player, and the weirdly deep and distinct firing audio sits well with my steady aim. It may not work well for others, but it’s just excellent for me—until I grow tired of it and switch to the iconic Reaver Vandal yet again.

Some things bug me, though. While I see the ‘Top Frag Glow’ regularly and have triggered the magnificent Ace effect a couple of times, the fact that I have to score 30+ kills to enjoy the Vandal’s fully evolved form is just heartbreaking. I am a controller main, and scoring that many kills ain’t my cup of tea, even if I manage to top frag.

Cosmetics honoring the prestigious year-end tournament offer a different vibe altogether. Every round in a match, I have teammates flocking toward me for an opportunity to try the Champions 2023 Vandal, and although it can be annoying, I cannot deny how attractive the skin is.

Then again, there’s always at least one player declaring, “Nah, Champions 2021 Vandal was better.” I have also had players expressing disappointment with this year’s anthem and the music that plays with the Vandal being “not pumping enough.” Well, I cannot exactly disagree.

I began playing VALORANT right after the 2021 Champions and missed the yearly collection containing the beaut Champions 2021 ‘Die For You’ Vandal. It is a flawless cosmetic—from the finisher to the gun’s sophisticated design, it was worth every penny.

The Champions 2021 Karambit was incredible too, but its superiority among the Karambit knives ended after Reaver Karambit’s launch in Episode Five, 2022.

The Champions 2022 collection offered a ravishing Phantom in red and gold, laden with intricate details. Too bad—I prefer wielding the Vandal and chose to skip spending 2,675 VP on a Phantom skin. The butterfly knife was pretty too, but it wasn’t captivating enough for me to shell out the bundle’s price.

It’s unanimated but adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I adore Wingman; honestly, who doesn’t? So, besides the Champions 2023 Vandal, I purchased the Steal The Win spray for 325 VP, featuring Wingman fleeing with the VALORANT Champions 2023 trophy. It’s a pre and post-round spray only, a restriction that I don’t get; an unanimated spray doesn’t seem distracting enough to have restricted use.

The rest of the bundle is just there for the sake of it—a player card and a gun buddy. I wouldn’t have minded their presence if I bought the bundle, but they are definitely not worth buying individually.

All in all, I am glad that I purchased the Champions 2023 Vandal. I love the style and the effects that come with it. But I still won’t hesitate to pick up a Champions 2021 Vandal if I see one lying around.

This season’s skins lack the tempting factor that Riot’s first attempt had: The victim turning into a stone and breaking down, the VCT logo thumping in the air, the exceptionally crafted ‘Die For You’ instrumental, and Brimstone’s enthralling appearance as an added finisher.

The Champions 2023 Kunai isn’t even worth any further discussion.

For those who are stuck on whether to buy the Champions 2023 bundle, skip the Kunai to save some money. Get the VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 knife to satisfy your love for the deadly throwing knife—it’s cost-effective and way more cute.

Go for the Vandal skin if you please, but if you already own the perfect one from the Champions 2021 collection, waiting for the next VCT bundle might seem like a better option.

Being exclusive items, neither of the cosmetics in the VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle will return to the Store or are eligible for the Night Market. You can only purchase the collection or the skins belonging to it up until Aug. 29.

