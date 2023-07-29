VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle: Price, skins, and more

Riot Games finally unveiled the VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle on July 29, showcasing the premium skin duo in a video trailer. Besides offering a close look at the skins, their animations, and sound effects, it also teased the highly anticipated Champions 2023 anthem.

Here’s everything the VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle brings to our table.

VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle details announced

The Champions 2023 collection will be all about one-shot potency, as it’s set to introduce a gold-laden Vandal skin and a successor to a popular knife skin, the VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Knife. I can feel the excitement of Jett mains from across the world already.

The Champions 2023 Vandal skin feels incredibly similar to one of my favorite weapon skins, the Prime Vandal. The sleek design is built to add spice to your gunfights, featuring a subtle purplish glow on a body of gold and black and mesmerizing details to accompany the gilded finish.

Plus, the design is reactive. Watch the colors and details come to life when you reload, inspect, or equip the weapon. The design evolves with every three kills you secure and results in “an impressive radial effect” at 30 kills.

The Vandal also flaunts the VCT logo on its top, doubling as a per-round kill counter. Scoring an Ace was never more delightful! Finally, besides playing the anthem, the exhilarating finisher will reel your portrait up in the air alongside the grand trophy.

Resembling Jett’s potent Bladestorm, the Champions 2023 Kunai brings a different vibe altogether, and the clean gilded design with a glowing VCT logo seals the deal. The animation is the same as that of the VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Knife—simple yet exciting.

Both the Champions 2023 Vandal and Kunai will come with the Champion’s Aura upgrade, lending an additional glow to the weapon if you top frag in a game. Have fun slaying those unaware enemies with this accessory and the Vandal.

VALORANT Champions 2023 bundle price, release date, and complete features

50 percent of the net proceeds collected from the bundle will go to the participating teams in VALORANT Champions 2023. Its price is yet to be revealed, but considering the bundles from 2021 and 2022, we can take a fair guess.

The VALORANT Champions 2023 collection is a time-limited bundle. Screengrab by Dot Esports.

The Champions 2022 bundle was priced at 6167 VP, while the Champions 2021 collection was available at 6263 VP. It’s fair to expect the upcoming bundle to be priced along those lines, possibly slightly higher.

Besides the Vandal and knife skins, the Champions 2023 bundle will include a player card depicting the trophy of the prestigious year-end tournament, an adorable spray featuring Gekko’s Wingman running with the trophy on his head, and a clean gun buddy.

The VCT 2023 exclusive bundle will release on Aug. 4 P.T. and will be available for a limited period, leaving the store on August 29 (11pm CEST) for good.

