VALORANT’s EP 2 // FORMATION player card now available through Prime Gaming

VALORANT‘s one-year anniversary is the gift that keeps on giving.

Riot is celebrating one year of VALORANT with a number of YR1 events, such as gifting players three limited-edition player cards that represent the tac shooter’s first three episodes. Players can now redeem the EP 2 // FORMATION player card for free through Prime Gaming, available to all Prime members.

Don't miss the Year 1 Episode 2 Player Card!



Collect the exclusive Formation Player Card by linking your VALORANT and Amazon Prime accounts: https://t.co/G0Wotn2PKl pic.twitter.com/plPMrr4he8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 14, 2021

To unlock the EP 2 // FORMATION player card, simply visit the Prime Gaming website and claim your loot. Fans will first have to link their VALORANT and Prime accounts to access the reward. For players who aren’t Prime members, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still receive the player card.

The EP 1 // IGNITION player card was gifted to all players in the client last week. VALORANT‘s redemption website went down last month due to high amounts of traffic from players trying to redeem the DUALITY player card. Riot likely wanted to avoid this happening again and just issued the player card directly to players’ inventory.

The Episode Three player card will be available in the YR1 event pass that starts on June 22 and ends on July 7. The pass will be free and offer seven levels of items that players can claim by simply playing and accruing XP.

