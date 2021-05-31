Players are having trouble getting the VALORANT Duality Player Card

If you aren’t able to obtain a copy of VALORANT‘s exclusive Duality Player Card, you are not alone.

At the time of writing, fans looking to redeem the Card at VALORANT's official website are met with unresponsive pages or even a 503 service error, indicating that the server is unable to handle the request.

It's highly likely that the hype leading from the ending of the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavik into the Duality cinematic has resulted in an overload of eager fans trying to claim the exclusive Player Card. Riot has even deleted the original post promoting the Duality card redemption, perhaps in an effort to reduce server load. It's likely that the developer already knows about the issue, and is trying to fix it as soon as possible.

While the card was initially made to be available for just 48 hours, the unexpected downtime might lead to an extended window. For now, let your hype diffuse through a few matches of VALORANT, or rewatching the awesome lore cinematics--and while you might not be sporting a new Player Card, there's still plenty of fun to be had.