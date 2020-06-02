VALORANT will have a surrender feature “very soon after launch”

Riot Games’ tactical shooter VALORANT will be lacking the surrender feature at launch, but developers have confirmed that the option will find its way into the game.

In an interview with ESPN Esports, VALORANT‘s game director Joe Ziegler stated that the surrender feature will not be present on launch day but rather coming afterward, with executive producer Anna Donlon affirming that the function will arrive “very soon.”

Ziegler went on to explain that Riot has cracked down on AFK violations, and play data indicated that the tactical shooter has been experiencing less AFKers. Still, the VALORANT team wanted the option for “a team to take agency of the situation” and have choices in playing or leaving safely should such unfortunate circumstances arise.

For now, it seems like the surrender feature will be tied towards game-breaking circumstances such as leavers. There’s no solid confirmation, however, so it could end up looking a lot more like League of Legends’ option.

On the main 5v5 League map Summoner’s Rift, surrenders can be called after 15 minutes and before 20 minutes only if the vote is unanimous, with the requirement dropping to 80 percent of the team after 20 minutes.

Unlike League, the propensity for comebacks in VALORANT is much higher. Besides the inherent round-based nature of a tactical shooter that soft resets the state of the game, maps are likely to have a bias towards one side, attackers or defenders. This could mean that a massive lead before changing factions will look bad on paper but could easily be turned around given proper execution and understanding.

There’s not going to be a surrender feature for a while, but there will be a new game mode named Spike Rush for players to enjoy. It’s a fast-paced and manic best-of-seven mode where every single person on the attacking squad has a Spike, and players get the same random weapon duke it out.

The first patch notes for the game has also been released, so you can read up on it before jumping into the official launch.

Get ready to quell the flames as VALORANT ignites 7am CT today.