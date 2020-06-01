VALORANT’s first episode named Ignition, Ascent confirmed as next new map

Riot Games has officially unveiled the name of VALORANT’s First Episode ahead of its release tomorrow.

Riot revealed the name, “Ignition,” as well as the fact that the new map will be called Ascent, which is based in Italy and was showcased during Reyna’s teaser trailer over the weekend. Riot is remaining secretive on what the first season of content will actually include.

LAUNCHING —

In 12 hours – Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific

In 18 hours – Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries

In 25 hours – North America, Latin America, and South America

EPISODE 1: IGNITION. pic.twitter.com/mXmXw86zRQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

We do know that new game modes will also be joining the game on launch but it’s not clear what those game modes will be.

On top of all the new info, Riot has also confirmed the release time for the game and it appears to be coming out at different times depending on your region.

Asia will be the first when the game releases 12 hours from now at 6pm CT. Europe and CIS regions will then get it six hours later at 12pm CT before the Americas finally get their turn tomorrow at 7am CT.