Riot reveals VALORANT’S 11th agent, Reyna

Riot Games has officially unveiled VALORANT’S next agent today, bringing the total amount of playable characters to 11.

The agent, named Reyna, seems to be the rumored vampire-themed character that surfaced in recent leaks. Today’s trailer shows her stealing and draining health from her enemies.

While we will need to wait to see what her abilities do, we can clearly see in the short trailer different status effects that appear after using abilities and taking down foes, including a combat stim, a heal, and more.

She also appears to throw out a giant eyeball that looks like something out of Lord of the Rings. It isn’t immediately clear if this ability is a blind or if it does something else, but it clearly affects the enemy Jett as she comes into view.

For now, fans will have to wait to hear more about her or her release date, though its expected that she might come out the same time as VALORANT’S official release date on June 2.