How to download VALORANT

It’s almost time to binge—VALORANT officially launches tomorrow.

If you weren’t a part of the closed beta in April and you have yet to get your hands on the game, you can download VALORANT by heading to Riot’s official website.

Simply scroll down, look for the word “download,” and click it. This should take you to a separate page where you can download and install VALORANT. It’s that easy.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the game, open the client by double-clicking on the VALORANT icon on your desktop and sign in with your Riot account. This should send you straight into the game and introduce you to a brief tutorial before you get started.

If you haven’t played League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, or Teamfight Tactics and you have yet to create a Riot account, you can make one here.

When you create your account, you’ll automatically be tied to your region. If you made it in North America, for example, you’ll only be able to play on the NA servers. Avoid VPNs in this process.

VALORANT is a free-to-play five-vs-five tactical shooter. It releases across a majority of regions worldwide and will include a total of four maps and 11 playable characters at launch. Here’s what time the game goes live.