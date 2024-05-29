It’s time for VALORANT Patch 8.10, and as excited as we all want to be, there’s nothing much to look forward to in this update. Unless you’re looking to jump into the tac shooter for the first time, that is.

Patch 8.10 revamps the Welcome Contract to better prepare new players before they step into the complex world of Ranked VALORANT. Besides this, the update includes two bug fixes—and that’s about it. Well, Patch 8.11 is going to be a big one, so that’s a relief.

Here are the VALORANT Patch 8.10 notes.

What’s included in VALORANT Patch 8.10?

Major update to the Welcome Contract

A “welcome” refresh. Image via Riot Games

If you’ve yet to start your VALORANT journey, now is the time.

The updated Welcome Contract, now known as Basic Training, offers more guidance to new players with “clearer missions and milestones” to prepare them for their Ranked climb.

The Basic Training Event now appears similar to other Events, so you can track your progress and the rewards you earn. If you’ve already completed the Welcome Contract before, you won’t see this event. But rest assured—newbies aren’t getting anything extra for their efforts.

Here’s a summary of all Welcome Contract changes in Patch 8.10:

The new structure includes clearer missions and milestones to help you navigate the New Player Experience with a bit more guidance before your Ranked climb.

The Basic Training Event will appear similar to other Events, allowing you to view your progress, understand your goals at each milestone, and complete them to earn rewards to jumpstart your VALORANT experience.

If you’ve previously completed the Welcome Contract, you won’t see the Basic Training Event.

If you’ve partially completed the Welcome Contract, your previously earned rewards will be reflected in the Basic Training Event when it comes online, and you will be able to proceed through Basic Training, earning XP toward your Battlepass.

All bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 8.10

There are only two bug fixes, but they’re fairly significant this time:

Fixed an issue where shots fired immediately after exiting Cypher’s Spycam would bypass the weapon’s raise animation and not deal damage. The weapon raise animation is now played for its full duration.

Fixed issues where the timer for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up could be restarted which would allow Clove to have more time than intended to activate the ability.

