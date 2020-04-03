VALORANT Twitch drops now enabled for early beta access

The time has come for fans eager to jump into Riot’s new shooter, VALORANT—Twitch drops for beta access are finally enabled.

Riot has teamed up with Twitch to offer early access to the VALORANT closed beta. The tactical first-person shooter has received glowing reviews from streamers, content creators, and former pros. And soon, players will be able to get in on the action, too.

This was one of my better clutches in Valorant over the weekend… I LOVE THIS GAME! pic.twitter.com/zWAqBOWiHq — timthetatman (@timthetatman) April 3, 2020

To get your chance at a VALORANT Twitch drop, all you need to do is tune in to select streamers. Some of those content creators include Twitch star TimTheTatman, former CS:GO pro summit1g, Apex Legends pro aceu, and 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot.

Though every VALORANT fan hopes to get an early beta key, Riot will reportedly only dole out 25,000 of them.

To be eligible for a beta key, players must first link their Riot account to their Twitch account. To get an early jump on the game, players can already download the client on the VALORANT website.

The hype for VALORANT is certainly undeniable. The game is the top category on Twitch right now, amassing almost 900,000 viewers. Riot’s MOBA, League of Legends, comes in at second with approximately 270,000 viewers.

The closed beta goes live for select regions on April 7.