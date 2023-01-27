VALORANT players cringe together at the worst player duo nicknames

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, meaning couples are flocking to VALORANT. Right? Well, either way, players have noticed an influx of duo names in-game, and most are cringe.

A frustrated player headed to the VALORANT subreddit to complain about a recent duo they came across, “I miss her” and “I miss him.” While romantic to some, it clearly struck a nerve with this player. Other gamers agreed, piling on with their own cringe duo names.

Some of the most ‘cringe’ included:

Her Dog + His Treat

Her Predator + His Prey

Her Meatballs + His Spaghetti

Her Toaster + His Bathtub

His Lilypad + Her Frog

Her Vent + His Imposter

Queen Of Hell + King of Hell

His Loss + Her Profit

He Kissed Me + I Kissed Her

Lady + The Tramp

Many of the duo names were also sexual in nature, which is surprising since “vulgar” names are not allowed in VALORANT, according to Riot’s Support. This hasn’t stopped duos from using an abundance of innuendos. Still, others were offensive in other ways, referencing the 9/11 attack or the Holocaust.

Some players found these names super cringe and repetitive, saying it was just a “dumb TikTok cringe.” They said it’s probably just a bunch of teenagers trying to be funny. Others, however, said the names are clearly ironic and making fun of cringe gamer couples that used to use names like Her Jett and His Sage.

“There’s somebody called ‘His Egirl’ who carries me every time and I secretly think they are smurfing,” one VALORANT player speculated.

No matter the reason behind the abundance of goofy duo names, it doesn’t look like they are slowing down any time soon. If you have a friend or partner, it may be time to come up with something clever before your next VALORANT match.