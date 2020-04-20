How to change your VALORANT display name

Out with the old, in with the new.

Are you sick and tired of your VALORANT display name? Why not change it?

Your VALORANT display name is linked to your Riot account, giving you the quick and easy option to change it on the fly.

Riot Games will almost certainly put this feature behind a paywall when the full version of the game releases this summer, so make the most of it while you still can.

In other Riot titles, like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, you’re forced to spend in-game currency (Riot Points) if you want to change your name. The process is straightforward, but unless you’re happy about forking out $10 every now and then, there’s nothing you can do.

Here’s how to change your display name in VALORANT (for free).

To change your name, simply close the VALORANT client, log in to your Riot account here, navigate to the Riot ID tab (the second to the left), and click on the little pen next to your name.

From here, you can now enter your new name and unique hashtag. This will give you the option to change your display name once a month.

Once you’ve confirmed your name, load up VALORANT and you should be good to go.