VALORANT player finds glitch to get Jett stuck in the ceiling on Split

Players have discovered numerous bugs in the closed beta testing of VALORANT. And one player today found a new way to exploit Jett’s jumping ability on Split.

In one of the first buildings outside of the attacker’s spawn point on the B side of the instance, a player noted that Jett’s movement abilities can be used to get her stuck in the ceiling.

While the B main room has some rafters, Jett appears to be able to situate herself in the ceiling of the building where there seems to be nothing to stand or crouch on.

The poster said that, to pull off the stunt, all you need to do is use Jett’s Updraft jumping ability twice and hold down any movement key.

“This would be super OP if you were defending and you smoked the entrance to get there, or even if you just waited there for a rotate,” the poster said.

The theorycrafter seems to believe that the exploit is a bug that should be fixed so it’s probably for the best that the discovery came while the game was still being beta tested, with new patches coming out regularly.

This isn’t the first building related glitch to be unearthed. Last month, an Omen player found that players can end up teleporting off of the map or inside walls using his ultimate ability.

Meanwhile, some players have discovered a way to use Jett’s jump ability in combination with Raze’s Blast Pack as a way to catapult teammates across the map in game-breaking fashion.