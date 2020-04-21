VALORANT player discovers Phoenix Curveball bug that lets you see through Haven’s walls

The VALORANT closed beta has garnered plenty of hype among players, content creators, and pro gamers. But it still has its fair share of bugs.

A VALORANT player encountered a bug with Phoenix that allows you to briefly see through walls on Haven, posting a video last night. Dot Esports tested the glitch out and found similar results.

When defending Haven’s B site, players can begin Phoenix’s Curveball animation and see through the wall for a split second. This allows players to see the attacking team’s window, giving away any potential snipers. And you don’t have to actually cast Curveball for the bug to work. Simply starting the animation will suffice.

The player discovered another wall where the glitch works on B site, allowing you to see through to A short. Simply crouch on top of the boxes in the corner of the site and begin the Curveball animation. This would allow players to alert teammates watching A of the enemy’s position.

While some players thought enemy models might not be revealed through walls, the VALORANT fan tested it with opponents. Enemies are still visible using the glitch, making this a potential game-breaking bug.

Riot hasn’t addressed the bug yet. But it’ll likely be patched out if it begins to plague matchmaking.