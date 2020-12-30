VALORANT player discovers one-way Sage wall on Bind

Sage’s wall is an excellent ability in VALORANT that can prevent a push onto a site and buy time for other players to rotate. The wall can also be used to create one-way angles that allow defenders to see attackers without risk.

One VALORANT player found a way to use the wall on Bind that can help hold A site.

The player uploaded a short clip today of the wall on A site, which partially covered the entrance to showers. The wall prevents players in showers from seeing A haven, but defending players can still somewhat see the enemy. This makes it easier to eliminate or damage enemies before they push the site and makes it riskier for them to continue their advancement.

Sage can also stand on top of the wall as it's placed and boost herself in the air. This creates an excellent position that can be used to help cover A short. But people can walk beneath the wall, so players must communicate for this strategy to work.

Enemy players can also shoot the wall, but this will reveal their position and provide important insight into their movements. Even if the wall doesn't result in a free kill, it can still help a team prepare for the remainder of the round.

Sage is one of the least viable agents in VALORANT right now, though, and many players prefer to select other characters. Useful spots for her wall might help her fit into team compositions more often and this is an excellent option for players holding A site on Bind.