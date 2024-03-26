VALORANT Patch 8.05 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

Unlike the mid-Act updates we have seen so far, VALORANT’s new Patch 8.05 is set to bring huge content changes and a bunch of other improvements—and it even includes a new agent to be excited about.

Besides marking the new Agent 25, Clove’s introduction, Patch 8.05 improves the appearance of the voice indicators, adds more security to Premier, and incorporates some crucial bug fixes to end the party. Here are the patch notes for the latest VALORANT update.

What’s included in VALORANT’s Patch 8.05?

Highlights are in! Image via Riot Games

Clove’s finally here

Defying the challenges of death in a fun way, Clove is finally here to spice up the stale VALORANT controller meta with her butterflies and pretty smokes.

Besides some quirky basic abilities that let them decay enemies and suck the life out of a fallen one, the non-binary can deploy smokes after death and self-resurrect—what more can controller mains want. Here’s an overview of her abilities:

Ruse (E) : EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.

: EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death. Meddle (Q) : EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.

: EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside. Pick – me – up (C) : INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.

: INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health. Not Dead Yet (X): After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time, or they will die.

A visual update to voice indicators

Voice indicators that appear above an agent’s head in the left-hand side now sport an improved look to help you understand clearly who you can and can’t hear. The voice icon now shows if a teammate is muted or disconnected from voice. It also clearly differentiates if a party member is speaking in party or not.

Cooldown introduced between verification attempts in Premier

A cooldown has been introduced between phone number verification attempts in Premier. You can always reach out to Riot Support if you have any issues regarding this change.

All bug fixes in VALORANT’s Patch 8.05

A patch is incomplete without bug fixes, and Patch 8.05 doesn’t defy the rule. Here are all the bug fixes deployed with the patch:

Fixed an issue where the cover walls in Iso’s Kill Contract (X) would not appear when playing with an unstable network connection.

Multispeaker surround sound formats such as 5.1 and 7.1 are now fully supported. The stereo mix is not affected.

Team creation deadline references have been removed from the schedule. You may still see some references to the team creation deadline that are no longer valid; ignore them.

The queue button now shows the correct error message when a player has reached their weekly match limit.

You can check out the official patch notes for 8.05 here.

