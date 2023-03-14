This patch heavily focuses on the new agent Gekko.

Riot Games is set to push a new patch to VALORANT today, one week after Gekko officially made his way into the game, strengthening the pool of agents and initiators, in particular.

Patch 6.05 mostly focuses on fixing bugs that were affecting Gekko, but some improvements were also deployed. The developers have improved Wingman‘s Plant and Defuse targeting to it can target higher locations.

Outside of Gekko’s fixes and improvements, this new VALORANT patch also tackled a number of Social bugs, added a new Performance feature, and fixed a crosshair issue that was affecting crosshair profiles.

You can check out all of Patch 6.05 updates and fixes below.

Agent updates

Gekko

Image via Riot Games

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

Audio Improvements: Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions. Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air.

VFX improvements: Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete. Improved visuals for enemy creature globules. Improved performance in Agent Select.



Performance updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound.

Bugs

Gekko

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t taking melee damage.

Fixed a bug where ally Gekko orbs were showing up as white outside of custom Replication.

Fixed multiple animation issues across all abilities.

Fixed UI on Gekko’s ultimate staying on screen if the round ended while you’re possessing Thrash.

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t able to defuse the Spike after using Swap Team command in a Custom game.

Fixed a bug where Wingman Spike plant casting allowed him to run too far of a distance if cast in midair.

Fixed a bug where damage from Mosh Pit was avoidable while crouch jumping in the pit.

Fixed bug where Wingman’s torso wouldn’t trigger Cypher’s Trapwire (C).

Fixed a bug where the wrong animation played while casting Wingman.

Fixed a bug where Gekko wasn’t able to plant in Spike Rush if Wingman was stopped from planting.

Fixed display name of “Mosh Pit” showing up as “Mosh’s Pit”.

Gameplay systems

Fixed a crosshair issue where the Import button is grayed out if you have 10 or more saved crosshair profiles. The maximum number of profiles is still 15.

Fixed a bug with damage-over-time area abilities where players could crouch jump to avoid damage.

Performance

Used Memory performance metric now updates when Total Memory performance metric is disabled.

Social