The upcoming VALORANT update, Patch 4.02, will improve the detection for non-participatory behavior in matches, Riot Games revealed today.

Players who leave the game running in the background without participating will be punished since the detection for AFK players has been improved. This will prompt a warning by the client but could lead to a loss in ranked rating if players continue with the detected behavior.

Consistent AFK behavior will lead to other punishments, including a temporary to permanent game ban.

This patch will also improve performance for Windowed Fullscreen mode and will improve the quality of the game for those with in-game overlays.

The main bug fix in the patch was an interaction between Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret that was previously unretrievable after being resurrected by Sage.

Patch 4.02 doesn’t include any agent updates, however. The most recent agent, Neon, arrived in Patch 4.0 and typically there aren’t many major updates shortly after a new character has been released.

An upcoming skin line will represent the Lunar New Year, which begins today. The holiday will be celebrated in VALORANT with the Tigris skin line, which will be available on the Phantom, Shorty, Spectre, Operator, and a new melee skin.

The skin line will be released in tandem with the free Lunar Celebration Pass, which will include a gun buddy, tiger spray, and a player card.

The skins will likely be available tomorrow once the Protocol skins leave the in-game store.