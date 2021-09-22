VALORANT GO! Vol. 2 bundle is now available for purchase

VALORANT’s latest skin bundle includes a butterfly comb that players won’t be able to part with.

The VALORANT GO! Vol. 2 Collection is now live in the tac shooter’s store, offering anime-inspired cosmetics for Viper, Raze, Phoenix, Sova, and Yoru. The bundle includes skins for the Classic pistol, Ares, Vandal, Operator, and melee weapon.

Each gun is decorated with an image of an agent with colors to match. The Classic pistol features Viper, for example, and is adorned with green hues. Raze’s Ares includes bright explosions, while Phoenix’s Vandal has fire decals and Sova’s Operator is colored blue and silver. And Yoru’s Stylish Butterfly Comb is orange, blue, red, and white and has a small print of his signature masked demon logo.

The VALORANT GO! Vol. 2 bundle costs 8,855 VP and includes gun buddies, player cards, and sprays. But players can purchase the weapons individually for a cheaper price.

Screengrab via Riot Games

This is the second iteration of anime-inspired cosmetics, with Riot previously releasing the VALORANT GO! Vol. 1 Collection earlier this year. That bundle paid homage to Sage, Cypher, Killjoy, Reyna, and Jett with a Ghost, Guardian, Spectre, Phantom, and kunai melee, respectively. With numerous agents yet to be featured in this bundle, there are likely more volumes to come in the future.

