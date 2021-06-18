VALORANT Episode 3 battle pass player card potentially hints at new map

VALORANT‘s Episode Three: Reflection is just around the corner—and its battle pass may include a hint at future content.

Riot devs tend to hide teasers and Easter eggs in VALORANT‘s battle pass that point to upcoming agents or maps. Episode Three’s tier-42 player card, Testing Grounds, features an arid landscape that appears to be in the middle of nowhere. Lore enthusiast Cynprel broke down the player card today, theorizing that it’s a teaser for a new map.

🔻Testing Grounds🔻



I'm confident in calling this a tease for the next map.



Looks to be a canyon or valley in a desert environment. Reminds me of a Southwestern US landscape.



We see a radianite hazard symbol. No doubt there is radianite present here, waiting to be stolen. pic.twitter.com/BfGbRTNc4n — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 18, 2021

Cynprel explained that the scene looks like a desert reminiscent of a “Southwestern US landscape.” They also identified a radianite hazard symbol, hinting that the energy source is likely present at this location. There’s even a floating triangle in front of a plateau in the background, which can potentially be a radianite island similar to Ascent. With the location harboring the contentious substance, it seems like the perfect place for mirror agents to close in on.

Breeze was the last map released in Episode Two, Act Three, where Riot opted to focus on that in lieu of debuting a new agent. The tropical paradise was teased countless times throughout the act, even alluded to in the Lost at Sea? player card. The cosmetic depicted a cargo ship flanked by smaller boats, all likely heading to Breeze.

Riot hasn’t confirmed any of this information, but the devs tend to release one map every episode. While a new map won’t be introduced in Episode Three, Act One, it’s completely possible for Riot to release one in the following act.

