VALORANT’s Episode 2, Act 3 battle pass features ocean-themed gun skins, a dabbing penguin, and more

The final act of VALORANT’s Episode Two is upon us. While some fans might be looking forward to an upcoming map and balance changes, the fresh battle pass includes a myriad of new content.

The Episode Two, Act Three battle pass will run the typical 1,000 VP and feature weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, sprays, titles, and coveted Radianite Points. But Riot will still throw in a few rewards in the free battle pass track. The battle pass will run for nearly two months, starting on April 27 and ending on June 21.

Image via Riot Games

The battle pass’ three weapon thematics will be the ocean-themed Depths skins, the quirky Lightwave skins, and the regal fantasy-like Songsteel skins.

The Depths are similar to the Nebula and Horizon cosmetics, featuring moving shaders and an ocean backdrop for the Bulldog, Ghost, Stinger, and Vandal. Lightwave uses bold colors and will allow players to upgrade from different variants for the Phantom, Odin, Bucky, Sheriff, and Frenzy. And Songsteel mixes shiny metal with wooden decals for the Classic, Guardian, Marshal, and melee.

Players will also get a slew of content to equip themselves, with a lot of them paying homage to community interests. The Knife Fight card, for example, was inspired by players hilariously jousting on Icebox’s zip lines after the map was first released. Another card, titled Paul’s Pizza Party, celebrates everyone’s favorite employee of the month from Icebox. You can also expect an octopus to make an appearance in the form of a gun buddy named Ancient Mysteries Revealed.

Image via Riot Games

Since fans instantly fell in love with the adorable Dan the Penguin, who you can find near a flipped table next to Ascent’s Wine, VALORANT devs made him a gun buddy and a spray that features him dabbing.

“When coming up with our crazier ideas, we look to see what the VALORANT community finds hilarious or interesting,” said Preeti Khanolkar, senior producer of VALORANT. “Dan the Penguin was an obvious buddy choice given how cute he is and how much players adore him.”

Image via Riot Games

This act’s Versus player card will pit Reyna and Viper against each other, an apt choice considering the voice lines between the two agents.

In total, fans can expect 13 weapon skins, 16 sprays, 13 player cards, and nine gun buddies between the free and paid battle pass tracks. Knowing Riot, fans will likely find teasers and Easter eggs for future content hidden in the cosmetics, too.

A new map, Breeze, will also debut in Episode Two, Act Three along with the Forsaken Collection and a new ranked season.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.