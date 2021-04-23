Breeze, VALORANT’s new map, is a Caribbean paradise that features long-range engagements, open spaces, and plenty of palm trees

Players can grab their swimmies and hop into the new map on April 27.

VALORANT’s newest map is set in the southern part of the Bermuda Triangle—so don’t get lost.

Riot Games officially unveiled the tropical paradise of Breeze today after hinting at the upcoming map with numerous teasers and Easter eggs. Players will battle it out on a remote Caribbean island filled with old forts, palm trees, and Radianite technology starting on April 27. And players can expect long-range engagements, large open spaces, and wide choke points.

Image via Riot Games

“One of the main goals we had with Breeze was building larger and more open spaces with longer sightlines than the other maps in the pool,” senior game designer Sal “Volcano” Garozzo said. “This provides an opportunity for different weapons and agents to shine.”

Breeze appears to be a direct contrast to VALORANT’s last map, Icebox, both in its theme and gameplay. The difference between the two landscapes is obvious with one being set on a tropical beach while the other is on an icy tundra. Icebox, however, has many tight choke points that teams have to push through to get onto a site. Breeze’s long sight lines and large open spaces will likely make it more comparable to Ascent.

Image via Riot Games

Operator users’ ears may have perked after hearing that Breeze favors long-range engagements. The beach map will likely be a great map for the sniper, allowing teams to hold down sites and force opponents to effectively use their utility. For that same reason, agents like Breach, Omen, Jett, Reyna, and Astra will probably see success on the beach.

As for the story behind Breeze, lead artist Devon Fay explained how its setting helped reinforce VALORANT’s budding lore.

“The setting also let us tell a story of modern piracy in a history rich location,” Fay said. “What if Kingdom lost control of its Radianite stores and technology? What would the people who took it do with it?”

Image via Riot Games

Riot will likely continue exploring VALORANT’s lore as new agents and maps are released. And Kingdom, an evil organization seeking to harness the power of Radianite, may have had some of its supplies confiscated by whoever inhabits Breeze.

VALORANT Episode Two, Act Three will go live on April 27 along with a new battle pass and skin line.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.