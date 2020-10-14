VALORANT players come up with hilarious new game on Act III’s Icebox: Zipline Jousting

There can be only one.

No horses, no problem.

A few VALORANT players invented a hysterical game on Icebox, the new map that made its debut with Act III yesterday. Using A site’s zipline, opponents go toe-to-toe in a knife fight to the death reminiscent of medieval jousting.

The snowy map features a horizontal zipline to take you across A site. The savvy fans decided to create a game out of it, hosting a knife duel on the zipline until there’s only one person standing. And to signal the start of each round of Zipline Jousting, the players used a Breach flash or a Sova arrow.

This isn’t the first time VALORANT fans got creative in a custom match. Another group of players opened up the sky with “Laser Chase,” which involved dodging infinite Brimstone ultimates.

Act III kicked off yesterday, introducing a new battle pass, skin line, and map. Australian agent Skye is also slated to release later in the month on Oct. 27.