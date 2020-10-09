Riot introduces VALORANT’s first Exclusive Edition skin line: Singularity

To help kick off VALORANT Act III, Riot Games has revealed the next skin line to join the game’s ever-growing cosmetic collection. Singularity will be available soon as the game’s first Exclusive Edition skin line.

This beautiful skin line will be available for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares, with a special themed knife as the melee weapon for the set. As an Exclusive Edition skin line, each gun is priced at 2,175 VALORANT Points and the knife is set to cost 4,350 VP. The bundle, however, will cost players 8,700 VP.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you buy the bundle, you’ll also get the Singularity player card, spray, and gun buddy. As usual, players will get the melee weapon for free if the bundle is bought.

The original skins have a purple glowing colorway with a high-tech, abstract aesthetic across each gun. Whenever any of the guns shoot, there’s a small black hole that appears at the tip of the barrel. And when reloading, the weapon splits open for a few moments. Every gun also has special sound effects whenever it’s inspected, reloaded, or shot.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Singularity’s finisher is one of the biggest reasons why people will want to buy this skin line. When the last kill is secured, a galaxy appears around the body and the enemy player is sucked into a black hole that pops up in the middle of the animation. It’s a grand way to end a round and a strong addition to a great-looking line.

Video via Riot Games

Funnily enough, this Exclusive Edition skin isn’t the most expensive set that Riot has released. The Elderflame collection saw the developers transform certain weapons into living dragons that spat out fire and fury. Each gun also cost players a whopping 2,475 VP and the bundle cost 9,900 VP altogether.

You can pick up the new skin line when VALORANT’s third act begins on Oct. 13.