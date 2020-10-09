Riot reveals new battle pass for VALORANT Act 3

If you’ve been wondering whether it’ll be worth it to pick up VALORANT’s new battle pass for Act III, you can check out some of the unique new cosmetics that will help make your decision a bit easier.

The battle pass will feature a set of unlockables that includes different various weapon skins, skin variants, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, titles, and Radianite Points. As usual, the pass will cost an even 1,000 VALORANT Points.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

In the battle pass, there will be three different skin lines available to unlock. First, the Bucky shotgun, the Classic, the Sheriff, and Stinger will all get Electroflux skins. Each Electroflux skin will also have three different variants to unlock.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

The Jade skin line will feature popular weapons like the Phantom, Ghost, Spectre, and Judge shotgun. Lastly, the Gothic skin line will be featured on weapons like the Vandal, Guardian, Marshal, Shorty, and the unlockable melee weapon.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

You will also unlock the “VERSUS // Raze + Killjoy” card, the “VERSUS // Vandal + Phantom” card, the “No Operator” spray, the “Pick My Strat” spray, the “Scuttle Trash” gun buddy, and the “Discotech” gun buddy.

Players who aren’t willing to fork up any cash will still get some free rewards—like the Surge Sheriff, the “Stay Safe, Wash Your Hands” spray, the “Space Game” spray, and the “Chilly McFreeze” gun buddy—through the battle pass.

You can pick up the battle pass when it becomes available on Tuesday, Oct. 13.