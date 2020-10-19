Twitch’s second VALORANT Prime Gaming loot drop is an F key Gun Buddy

It’s time to press F to pay respects with VALORANT’s second Prime Gaming drop via Twitch.

The “Pay Respects” Gun Buddy is a literal F key, fully embracing the meme that was first born in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’s story campaign. It’s guaranteed to get a few chuckles out of your lobby.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

The internet has been pressing F ever since, both ironically and seriously, for the loss of anything and everything. The Gun Buddy won’t stop you from needing to press F after a loss, but at least you’ll look cool.

To claim the loot, players need to link their Twitch Prime Gaming accounts with their Riot Games account via the Prime Gaming page here. Once done correctly and claimed, the Gun Buddy will appear in-game.

The first in the series of VALORANT Twitch loot came last month in the Netter Treter Gun Buddy. There will be one more drop coming and it’s going to be an exclusive spray.

Prime Gaming often has free loot for gamers, like skins for League of Legends, Apex Legends, Rogue Company, Hyper Scape, PUBG, and many more.