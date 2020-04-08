If you haven’t been lucky enough to snag closed beta access to Riot Games’ new first-person shooter, VALORANT, don’t worry too much. There are still plenty of streamers that will be broadcasting some exciting gameplay for you to watch.

Several pros from across multiple esports like CS:GO and Apex Legends have picked up the keyboard and mouse to join the fight on this near-future Earth, and are jumping into the action for their fans to enjoy. Here are some of the best streamers to watch during the VALORANT closed beta.

Brax

The prodigy has joined the server.



T1 is excited to welcome @brax1wnl to the team as a creator and professional for Valorant, CS:GO and FPS titles!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/fsDL9huxlZ — T1 (@T1) March 10, 2020

Brax has been in the professional CS:GO scene for a long while, and was considered to be one of North America’s most promising young talents.

Unfortunately, he was indefinitely banned in 2015 from competing in Valve-sponsored events after he and his iBUYPOWER teammates were found guilty of match-fixing. Since the incident, Brax was forced to play in smaller tournaments, as well as pick up his streaming career.

Brax retired from competitive CS:GO on Feb. 28. On his Twitter, he revealed that he was going to pursue a competitive career in Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter title, and a month ago, he joined popular Korean esports organization T1 as a content creator and VALORANT player.

As a CS:GO veteran, Brax’s incredible skills have transferred over to VALORANT. So if you want to see one of the most technically talented NA players, Brax is your guy.

Shroud

lil ace from my time on Valorant, check out the full vid here: https://t.co/3mmpRJB4Pv pic.twitter.com/jfBibxmo2W — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) April 3, 2020

If you’ve been watching streams, then you probably recognize Shroud—the talented 25-year old retired from the CS:GO scene back in April 2018, and quickly became one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

His incredible ability to become great at almost any game he chooses made him one of the most entertaining broadcasts to watch, and his skill in games like Apex Legends and PUBG always provided fans with clip-worthy moments.

Shroud made the big switch over to Mixer in October 2019, which means that people hoping to pick up VALORANT closed beta access from a Twitch drop won’t get the chance from his stream. If you’re still fiending for some classic clutch Shroud moments, then he still has all the skill and more.

Dizzy

Coby “dizzy” Meadows got his first taste of major competitive play with NRG Esports as part of the team’s pro Apex Legends squad, and has become another star of Twitch’s growing catalog of brilliant young competitors.

The 19-year old has won multiple Apex Legends tournaments and even won TwitchCon San Diego alongside Brandon “Ace” Winn and Marshall Mohr. He decided to retire from professional Apex in December 2019, and has continued to grow his stream in the meantime.

His incredible aim and game sense has transferred over from his Apex days to VALORANT, and the young phenom could even cultivate a competitive future in Riot’s new tactical shooter—but only if he wanted to give up the streaming life once more.

DrLupo

S OmegaLUL V A pic.twitter.com/iVuVMfLTq1 — DrLupo (@DrLupo) April 7, 2020

DrLupo has been one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, broadcasting some of the most popular first-person shooters and battle royale titles on the market.

He is also one of the most charitable streamers on the platform—he constantly hosts charity streams, and he last raised over two million dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in December last year.

This isn’t to say he isn’t talented in games, though. He can hold his own with some entertaining gameplay, but he has become one of the most well-liked streamers in the process.

TimTheTatman

This was one of my better clutches in Valorant over the weekend… I LOVE THIS GAME! pic.twitter.com/zWAqBOWiHq — timthetatman (@timthetatman) April 3, 2020

TimtheTatman is another face of Twitch that has unsurprisingly picked up VALORANT‘s closed beta. The 29-year old streamer started off his career in 2012 and has created one of the biggest followings on the platform today.

He has recently been playing Call of Duty‘s new battle royale mode, Warzone, but he was invited by Riot Games to try out their new FPS during their offline event. Now he’ll be running some VALORANT until this coming summer when the official release of the game is set to drop.

Tim also said that he believes VALORANT is going to be the next big thing and it would appear he’s right. The game was able to amass a peak viewership of over 1.7 million people on its debut.