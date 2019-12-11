NRG's dizzy retires from Apex Legends pro scene to make streaming “primary focus”

Apex Legends pro Colby “dizzy” Meadows left NRG Esports and retired from the competitive scene today to stream full time.

The former pro informed fans about the “new chapter” in his life on Twitter, discussing his future outside of professional gaming.

NRG dizzy on Twitter A New Chapter…

“As of today, I’m starting a new chapter in my life and have decided to focus on my stream and part ways with NRG and will no longer be competing professionally,” dizzy said. “My primary focus will now be on streaming Apex Legends and expanding my content to provide you, my fans, with the dizzy you all know best.”

The 19-year old thanked NRG and fans for their support over the last 10 months. But “personal challenges” led to an inconsistent broadcast schedule and forced the former pro to figure out his passion—which appears to be streaming.

NRG seems to support the young player’s decision, thanking the “breakout star” on its Twitter account for helping the organization “explode into the Apex scene.”

NRG on Twitter this year @dizzy became a breakout star. he won the hearts of fans all across the world, and helped NRG explode into the apex scene. after much consideration, he has decided to take a step back and retire from competitive apex legends. thank you for everything❤️ #NRGfam forever

Dizzy was widely-considered to be one of the best Apex players and helped his team achieve great success in competitions. NRG recently placed first at TwitchCon San Diego in September, earning a prize of $60,000.

Though you won’t be able to see dizzy on stage for the considerable future, fans can tune in to his Twitch channel for his return stream tomorrow.