Team BDS adds GatsH to VALORANT roster as sixth man before EU Stage 3 Challengers 2

French side Team BDS has added Guillarme “GatsH” Kalka to its roster as a sixth man a week ahead of the final Europe-only Challengers event of the first year of the VALORANT Champions Tour.

Team BDS didn’t explicitly say in its announcement that GatsH will occupy the sixth-man role, but rather that the team “will transition to a six-man roster for upcoming VCT events.” Team BDS earned a spot in Challengers Two after previously qualifying for the Challengers One main event but failing to finish in the top four. They join Fnatic, Liquid, Rix.GG Thunder, and four qualifier teams to be determined in the Challengers Two main event, with two spots in the EMEA Challengers Playoffs on the line.

We welcome @_GatsH as the newest member of the Valorant team, which will transition to a 6-man roster for upcoming #VCT events!#BDSPOWER pic.twitter.com/sKJuz81LS4 — Team BDS (@TeamBDS) July 20, 2021

GatsH previously competed with French team Edelweiss Esports, playing solely on Jett. As Jett, he’s put up some impressive numbers over the past 23 matches, according to VLR.gg, including a 1.42 KD ratio, an ACS of 268.1, and a first kill/first death differential of +38. Edelweiss and GatsH were one series win away from reaching the closed qualifier of EU Stage Three Challengers One, falling in the final open qualifier round in two maps to Wave Esports.

Team BDS, a French esports organization with successful ventures in R6 Siege and Rocket League, entered the EU VALORANT scene in April by signing the French orgless roster Opportunists. Opportunists, who previously competed under the DfuseTeam organization, had just qualified for their second straight Challengers event of Stage Two and were one series win away from reaching the EMEA Challengers Final before falling victim to a Liquid comeback. Just a couple of months later, the Team BDS organization secured entry into another Riot-operated esport, purchasing the Schalke 04 Esports slot in the LEC.

The open and closed qualifiers for EU Stage Three Challengers Two will run from July 20 to 24. Team BDS will debut its six-man roster in the main event, which begins on July 28.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.