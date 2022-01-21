Sources: Drone released by TSM

Former TSM VALORANT player Taylor “Drone” Johnson has been released by the organization since his contract expired last week, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

Drone had been on the bench for TSM’s roster since July 5, as first reported by Upcomer and later confirmed by the organization that day. Since he’s been released from his contract, he’s free to find a new team.

It’s unlikely that Drone will compete for a professional organization at this time, however, since most teams have locked in their starting five prior to the start of the upcoming VALORANT Champions Tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 27.

Drone was one of the original members of TSM’s VALORANT roster, which formed in May 2020. Drone, a former Counter-Strike professional, quickly became a prominent player in the North American scene following successful performances on TSM. The team won several minor events and finished second in the Riot-sanctioned First Strike event. TSM were defeated by 100 Thieves 3-1 in the grand finals in December 2020.

TSM has made several roster changes over the course of the winter offseason. Most recently, fellow former CS:GO player James “hazed” Cobb joined NRG Esports in November 2021 following his 18-month tenure with TSM.

TSM revealed its starting VALORANT roster yesterday with the additions of former FaZe Clan player Corey Nigra and former Immortals player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo. The pair will join Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, and Aleko “LeviathanAG” Gabuniya.

TSM is set to compete in the upcoming NA VCT open qualifier, which will begin on Jan. 27.