Shopify’s v1c poised to take over NA VALORANT Challengers after superb performance at Knights Freezeout

Fresh off Shopify Rebellion’s brilliant grand finals run at the Game Changers Championship, the team’s main roster is seeking their own glory at the NA VALORANT Challengers League level. Their newest addition, Victor “v1c” Truong, could be the one that drives the team to Ascension as a rising star.

V1c, formerly of T1 Academy and SoaR, joined the Shopify Rebellion roster this past November, over a month after the former Luminosity roster parted ways with Tanner “TiGG” Spanu. In his very first event with the team, the BoomTV VALORANT Select, v1c’s play across multiple agents in various roles helped the team finish first.

Lil 4K courtesy of @v1c_cs to send us off into the grand finals! 🫡 Completely chill 1v3 ❄️



That same agent and role diversity stood out against stiffer competition at this past weekend’s Knights VALORANT Freezeout tournament, an official part of the VCT OFF//SEASON 2022 circuit. Against strong tier two contenders like Oxygen and TSM, v1c played even better, top fragging in Shopify’s semifinals win over Oxygen and their grand final win over TSM.

Against Oxygen, he dominated the game on Bind with 22 kills and only eight deaths on Astra, with nine assists coming from his smart utility usage that punctuated a strong attack side for Shopify. He closed out the win against Oxygen in style with the Reyna 4k and defuse shown above. He also showed great mental fortitude against TSM as well, responding from a dismal Brimstone game (only four kills) on Ascent with back-to-back excellent games on Omen and Viper to close out the grand final.

While some of his best performances came on controller agents, v1c has also shown his proficiency on different agents and roles in the two months he’s been with Shopify, playing nine different agents in total across the two tournament he’s played in (and won).

Players like 100T’s Sean “bang” Bezerra are a prime example of the kind of value that players like v1c can bring to a team. v1c is a young player–he’s only 17–who understands the game really well as shown by his capabilities across all roles. He’s a player who can already produce impactful rounds regularly, and he’s only going to get better as he becomes more familiar with his primary role within a team.

Alongside a team of players with a great amount of NA VCT experience already under their belts, v1c could be something really special one day.