Shopify Rebellion enters men’s VALORANT in style, signs Luminosity roster with LCQ on the horizon

Less than a month after Luminosity Gaming announced its plans to exit VALORANT, the org’s recently departed men’s roster has been signed by the Shopify Rebellion brand.

Shopify Rebellion has officially singed bdog, dazzLe, mada, moose, and TIGG, alongside head coach Jared “mac” Schneider and manager Connor Larkin, the org announced today. The move confirms an earlier report from George Geddes that Shopify Rebellion had been talking to the players for weeks, looking to sign them.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner pic.twitter.com/CmMWwCChjH — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) June 27, 2022

Under the Luminosity banner, the team qualified for both Stage One and Stage Two of the NA VCT 2022 season, finishing top six in Stage One and top eight in Stage Two. While they missed out on Masters in both stages, their performance was good enough to qualify for the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. The LCQ is scheduled for some time in August and will send one team alongside XSET and OpTic to VCT Champions 2022.

Shopify Rebellion has already established itself in NA VALORANT via the women’s scene after it signed the Built Butter roster in June 2021. Since joining, that team has finished second in back-to-back NA Game Changers Series, falling in the grand finals to Cloud9 White in both events. Earlier this month, program development lead Dario Wünsch announced that Shopify Rebellion has applied for partnership with Riot and VALORANT esports in 2023.

Today we submitted @ShopifyRebels partnership application for @ValorantEsports! The future of Valorant is bright and we're excited to grow our role in it. So much is happening with Rebellion right now and I can't wait to share it all! pic.twitter.com/8qQFPxOMFt — Dario TLO Wünsch (@TLOgg) June 18, 2022

Shopify Rebellion also competes in Rocket League, Halo, and Starcraft II.