‘I’m not going anywhere’: ShahZaM says he’s committed to VALORANT despite major setback

Despite being reportedly cut from Sentinels’ VALORANT roster ahead of the 2023 VCT season, Shahzeb “ShahZaM“ Khan isn’t close to retiring from competitive play.

In a recent stream, the 28-year-old player shed some light on the ongoing situation. “I’m not going anywhere, I’m still competing,” he said.

ShahZaM’s contract is said to expire this year and numerous reports have indicated the player is set to leave Sentinels, with whom he played since April 2020. “I’ve been extremely fortunate the last three years,” he said. “This is just a natural thing in life… I’ve been here before.”

He didn’t explicitly share his plans for the future, but considering his experience in VALORANT and Counter-Strike, it should only be a matter of time before he finds a new home.

Sentinels is looking to rebuild its VALORANT roster, and some new additions have already been confirmed. The organization signed two new coaches, Don “SyykoNT” Muir and Adam “kaplan” Kaplan on Oct. 3. The org also confirmed Zachary “zekken” Patrone is set to join the team for the next season on Oct. 5, and it looks like Rory “Dephh” Jackson is next in line, as reported by Dot Esports.

ShahZaM first heard he was being cut from Sentinels when he was streaming on Twitch. “Well, guys, looks like an article just went out,” he said. “Wanna know the best part? I just found out with you guys.”