These changes may stabilize the roster.

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more.

The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.

Don “SyykoNT” Muir has been added to the famous VALORANT roster, replacing Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty as head coach. Another noteworthy addition is the implementation of Adam “kaplan” Kaplan as an assistant coach.

These acquisitions were originally reported early by Dot Esports.

The recent collapse of the XSET roster allowed each member to explore their options.

SykkoNT was in charge of the XSET VALORANT roster during 2020, only finishing his tenure this month as the whole roster was released by the org days ago.

XSET made an impression at the recent VALORANT Champions 2022 where the roster made it to the playoffs, only to lose to OpTic Gaming and then FunPlusPhoenix in the lower bracket.

Sentinels assistant coach Kaplan saw some success in the lower tiers of VALORANT’s competitive scene as the coach of Ghost Gaming.

The current Sentinels line-up may be a remnant of the past, as rumors surfaced about leader ShahZaM’s eventual departure (his contract expires soon) and the golden-boy TenZ being a hot-pick for other squads also due to an expired deal.