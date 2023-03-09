Sentinels VALORANT confirms search for new sixth player following SicK’s arrest

North American VALORANT team Sentinels is looking to sign a new sixth player ahead of the start of the Americas League at the beginning of April to fill the position left vacant by Hunter “SicK” Mims, Sentinels CEO Rob Moore confirmed last night. Mims was arrested in Texas on March 4 and has been temporarily suspended pending the completion of training, as was previously reported by Dot Esports.

This was the first time that Sentinels spoke on the subject after the reports emerged. Moore said Sentinels is committed to supporting players and will do the same for Mims, but the team is in need of another player to take the substitute role during the Americas League.

“Sentinels has and always will be committed to supporting our players through any hardships they may face, this has been no different with Hunter,” Moore said on Twitter. “Our goal is to support Hunter during this difficult moment. However, due to the upcoming start of the franchise league, we will be looking to sign a sixth man that is able to take up the spot he’s left vacant for the time being. I appreciate the community’s patience as we get through this together.”

However, due to the upcoming start of the franchise league, we will be looking to sign a 6th man that is able to take up the spot he's left vacant for the time being. I appreciate the community's patience as we get through this together. 2/2 — Rob Moore (@robmooreEsports) March 9, 2023

Sentinels is in talks with former OpTic Gaming star Marved to take the role of sixth man during the Americas League, which will be played between April 1 and May 28.

Marved has been on the sidelines since OpTic wasn’t selected for the franchised league in September 2022, and became a free agent in last December. He’s one of the most-sought after free agents in the market for all that he accomplished under the OpTic banner in 2022—a championship at VCT Masters One Reykjavík in April, a third place at VCT Masters Two Copenhagen in July, and a second place at VALORANT Champions in September.