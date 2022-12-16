One of the best controller players in VALORANT is a free agent

Former OpTic VALORANT player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has parted ways with the North American organization to enter free agency, he said on Twitter earlier today. “I will be back and better than ever,” he said.

Marved is the final player to be released from OpTic Gaming following the organization’s failure to secure a partnership with developer Riot Games to compete in the Americas international league next year.

I am officially a free agent, thanks to @OpTic for supporting me and being my home for the last year. I will be back and better than ever. — Jimzo (@Marved6) December 16, 2022

Marved was known as arguably the best controller player in the world following his stellar performances both internationally and regionally with OpTic. His final match with OpTic ended in defeat at VALORANT Champions to Brazilian rivals LOUD in the grand finals.

Following the defeat at Champions, the team’s future was thrown into doubt after, around late September, OpTic was denied a partnership slot at a time when it fielded the best team in North America. Although OpTic was snubbed, other organizations such as NRG, Cloud9, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, and Sentinels were granted the opportunity to partner with Riot.

Other prominent organizations such as TSM, G2, and FaZe were unable to secure a slot, too.

His former teammates Austin “crashies” Roberts, Victor Wong, and in-game leader Pujan “FNS” Mehta joined NRG alongside coach Chet Singh during the offseason transfer window. Marved was the only player on the roster without a transfer to another team.

Marved is yet to announce his next move. It’s unclear whether he will compete in Challengers, join a partnered team as a sixth man, or pursue another opportunity.