Sentinels CEO says he’ll sign top Smash Melee player if Zekken wins a VALORANT tournament

It’s been months since top Smash Melee player Cody Schwab was part of a stable esports organization, and Sentinels might just change that for good. CEO Rob Moore has just teased the possibility of signing Schwab, but only if his professional VALORANT team wins a tournament.

On Oct. 31, when Zachary “zekken” Patrone, Sentinels’ star VALORANT head-clicker, posted a picture of his laudable ranked achievement on Twitter, CEO Moore declared he’d sign Cody Schwab if zekken wins the upcoming Sentinels Invitational.

Ok, that’s not bad, now win the Sentinels Invitational and we’ll sign @iBDWSSBM — Rob Moore (@robmooreEsports) October 31, 2023

Hours before this happened, Moore had shared a promising update on the organization’s funding state via a tweet, revealing the ownership group had decided to invest an additional $3.4 million for the betterment of the existing divisions and expansion into other esports sectors.

EVERYONE ROOT FOR SENTINELS https://t.co/IdaCdEDR5Y — Cody Schwab (@iBDWSSBM) October 31, 2023

To everyone’s surprise, Cody replied to Moore’s tweet, asking whether the organization would be interested in signing “arguably the best melee player in the world.” This was followed by Zekken’s tweet, pleading with Moore to sign Cody.

PLEASE ROB SIGN HIM PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE — zach (@zekkenVAL) October 30, 2023

Piece the puzzle, and Sentinels signing the Fox main to enter the Smash Melee esports domain wouldn’t seem impossible anymore.

Schwab was last contracted with Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), which was acquired by NRG Esports back in April 2023. Everyone, except its League team, was laid off as part of the process, leaving the talented Melee player with free agency ever since.

The Smash Melee scene isn’t as shiny as what we see in VALORANT, League, and Counter-Strike, so most top esports organizations naturally aren’t keen on signing talents and nurturing them.

Sentinels signing Cody would not only give Smash Melee esports a huge boost, but it’d also help one of the best Melee players and four-time Major winner to nurture his esports career, continue competing, and keep creating entertaining Melee content for the fans.

That said, nothing has been confirmed yet, so it’d be best to take their internet conversations with a grain of salt.